SEPANG, March 25 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) confirmed today that a cybersecurity threat affecting certain computer systems at KL International Airport (KLIA) was detected on March 23, following the revelation by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a joint statement with the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa), MAHB said an investigation was launched immediately, including notification to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“We understand that the operations at KLIA are not impacted, and will continue to monitor the situation and support Malaysia Airports,” Nacsa chief executive Ir Megat Zulhairy Megat Tajuddin said in the statement here.

Megat Zulhairy also said that the agency has been closely monitoring the situation since receiving Malaysia Airports’ report.

Meanwhile, MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani assured stakeholders that airport operations remain unaffected.

“We are working with our airport partners to ensure that flight operations and passenger processing continue to operate normally,” he said.

He said ensuring the safety, security, and integrity of airport systems remains its highest priority at this time.

“Technical and operational teams are actively monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to safeguard the infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted passenger experience,” he added.

Earlier today, Anwar said that an alleged hacker recently demanded US$10 million from the government after a cyber-attack against MAHB’s digital system.

The prime minister however said that the possibility of acquiescing was immediately shut down.

Anwar said the incident highlights the need for the country to allocate more resources to the police and Bank Negara Malaysia, among others, to strengthen its defences against hackers.

Earlier this month, Anwar said he is confident that Malaysia is prepared to face current and future cyber threats.