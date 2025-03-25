PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — The Immigration Department of Malaysia will streamline the application process for the Long-Term Social Visit Pass for Business Visitors or Foreign Investors (Investor Pass), which takes effect on April 1, announced its director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban today.

This includes support from investment agencies, as well as an end-to-end online process for verification, approval, and issuance of the Investor Pass.

“This initiative is expected to enhance Malaysia’s investment ecosystem while maintaining security screenings for prospective investors,” he said in a statement.

Zakaria explained that the pass will allow business visitors and foreign investors to stay in Malaysia for up to six months, with a six-month extension subject to justification and necessity. Holders of this pass will also be eligible for a Multiple Entry Visa.

On March 6, during the Minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that a special pass for investors and expatriates will be introduced starting April 1, enabling them to stay longer in Malaysia for business and investment purposes.

Saifuddin further stated that the special pass will be issued through a single-window system to facilitate entry, with applications processed electronically.

More information may be obtained on the Expatriate Services Division website of the Immigration Department at https://esd.imi.gov.my/. — Bernama