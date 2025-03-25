KUCHING, March 25 — There is an acute shortage of skilled workers particularly welders in the state due to the many infrastructural projects being implemented at the moment, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said he was informed about the problem by contractors in the state.

“It is also not easy for them (contractors) to employ foreigners due to strict immigration rules. So I hope local education institutions like i-CATS University College (iCats) can play a role to overcome this problem,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Sarawak, under the leadership of Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, is now actively implementing many massive infrastructure projects statewide.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak’s Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said his ministry alone had about RM30 billion worth of such projects at hand.

“Coming our way are two gigantic projects. They are the new airport and the new deep-sea port, both at Tanjung Embang,” he added. — Bernama