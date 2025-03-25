KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Dewan Negara has unanimously passed the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Bill 2025 today, paving the way for increased investment and economic growth.

The bill was approved after its third reading by Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Earlier, in winding up the debate on the bill, Rafizi stressed the need for a practical approach to its implementation.

“If we want to keep our economy thriving and ensure that people will continue to have good job opportunities, we must strike a balance in carbon dioxide emissions. We need additional measures besides natural methods such as planting and preserving trees, which alone are insufficient.

“This is why CCUS plays a crucial role in our national policy for carbon capture,” he said.

Under Budget 2025, the government proposed to impose a carbon tax on the steel and energy industries by 2026 to encourage the adoption of low-carbon technologies.

Meanwhile, Rafizi said the establishment of a CCUS hub would enhance the potential of East Coast states, particularly Kertih, as an industrial centre.

“With CCUS, we can create new industries that will attract other sectors to these states. CCUS will serve as a key driver in decarbonising heavy industries,” he said.

He added that state governments will be able to collect various taxes, including land and business taxes, while also generating employment opportunities.

“Setting up CCUS facilities along the coast will require terminals, which in turn will generate revenue for state governments through standard fees. This is why CCUS offers a new lease of life to the heavy industry sector in the East Coast,” he said.

The CCUS Bill was formulated based on a whole-of-nation approach, and the Ministry of Economy has established a national CCUS governance structure to ensure CCUS-related activities align with the Cabinet’s decisions.

The governance structure consists of a steering committee, a technical committee and five focus groups, led by the Economy Ministry, with members from various ministries, relevant departments and agencies, state government, academia and industry players. — Bernama