KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Thanks to the power of social media, Raya cookies made by inmates and sold at the My Pride Product Gallery, Kajang Prison Complex, have gained overwhelming surge in demand since the start of Ramadan.

The buzz began when a lawyer and social media influencer, Tun Laila, shared a video showcasing various types of Raya cookies and frozen foods sold at the gallery. Her endorsement highlighted the cookies’ premium quality at prices much lower than those in the market.

As a result, eager customers have flocked to the gallery, causing a temporary pause in sales to replenish stock.

Commissioner-General of Prisons, Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak, shared that as of March 21, over 60,000 jars of Raya cookies made by more than 300 inmates from prisons like Pokok Sena, Seberang Perai, Tapah, Batu Gajah, Kajang Women’s Prison, Sungai Udang, Kluang, Simpang Renggam, Bentong, and Pengkalan Chepa have been sold.

“Every year, we sell these Raya cookies, but this year’s response has been extraordinary. Congratulations to the prison inmates and institutions nationwide involved in this year’s production,” Abdul Aziz told Bernama recently.

Preparations for this year’s sales began early, with participating prisons submitting over 80 product samples for evaluation. Following taste tests, more than 40 varieties of cookies and snacks, including rempeyek, muruku, and fried tempe, were selected for sale at prices ranging from RM12 to RM30 per jar.

Among the bestsellers this year are ‘Tart Nenas Geboo’ from Pengkalan Chepa, ‘Cinta Hati Dahlia’ from Seberang Perai, and ‘Swiss Tart’ from Bentong. Other favourites include Tart Nenas Cheese, Butang Baju Abang Jamil, Almond Chocolate, Black Button Cookies, Rainbow Delight, Mazola, Makmur, Bangkit, Biskut Semperit, Popia Manis, Kuih Rotan, and Peanut Crunchy Cookies.

The overwhelming response not only reflects the quality of these inmate-made products but also highlights the success of rehabilitation programmes by the Malaysian Prisons Department.

These initiatives aim to equip inmates with valuable skills to help them rebuild their lives after their release.

The cookies are available daily at the My Pride Product Gallery from 9am to 4.30pm. Additionally, they can be purchased at a sales booth set up at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya from March 24 to 26, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Proceeds from the sales go to the Inmates’ Welfare and Rehabilitation Trust Fund, with participating inmates receiving incentives based on their skill levels.

The funds also support the procurement of raw materials, facility upgrades, TVET skill training, and rehabilitation activities, including religious events, sports, arts, and cultural programmes.

A long-time customer, Nuraisha Rusli, 41, from Hulu Langat, shared, “This is my fourth year buying these Raya cookies because of their quality and delicious taste, especially the pineapple tarts from Pengkalan Chepa. The price is very reasonable for such premium quality, much lower than outside.” — Bernama