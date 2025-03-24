IPOH, March 24 — An immigration officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of soliciting and receiving bribes amounting to RM16,000 two years ago.

On the first charge, Azdee Muaz Md Adnan, 50, was alleged to have solicited RM10,800 from Amira Natasha Zaidi, 30, a clerk at EZY Engineering Works (M) Sdn Bhd, as an inducement to expedite the process of obtaining quotas in the Manpower Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 for the company.

He was charged with committing the offence at an office at No. 240, Ground Floor, Jalan Kamunting, on July 25, 2023.

Azdee Muaz was also charged with receiving RM5,200 from one Nurul Syakirin Mohd Hanapiah, 33, as part of the payment for the purpose at the Kenny Rogers Roasters Restaurant, Kinta City Shopping Centre, Ipoh Garden between 1pm and 2pm on August 3, 2023.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi allowed him bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set April 29 for mention.

Azdee Muaz was also ordered to report himself at a MACC office once a month and not intimidate witnesses in the case.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC prosecuting officer Shahrul Azuan Ghazali, while the accused was represented by lawyer Md Yusuf Idris. — Bernama