PUTRAJAYA, March 24 — The Federal Court has dismissed Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s preliminary objection raised against the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) application to seek leave to appeal a lower court ruling to grant the former premier a judicial review hearing over a purported “supplementary order” for his house arrest.

A three-member bench chaired by Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim alongside Federal Court judges Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Datuk Hanipah Farikullah, delivered a unanimous decision.

In his application for leave to seek judicial review filed on April 1, 2024, Najib claimed Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah issued the order during the January 29, 2024 meeting of the board, for the former to serve the remainder of his reduced sentence under house arrest.

In the application, Najib alleged that he received confirmation on February 12, 2024, about the issuance of the “supplementary order” or Addendum Order, which would allow him to serve a reduced prison sentence at home instead of the Kajang Prison where he is currently housed.

MORE TO COME