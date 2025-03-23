BATU PAHAT, March 22 — Police have confirmed an incident involving a pickup truck that lost control in Yong Peng, Batu Pahat, after a video of the event went viral on social media.

According to Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, the incident occurred on March 20 at approximately 11.50pm at KM 112.3 of Jalan Johor Bahru–Seremban.

“The accident occurred when a 21-year-old local man was driving from Labis, Segamat, towards Yong Peng, Batu Pahat, and accidentally pressed the accelerator too hard, causing the vehicle to move uncontrollably,” he said in a statement.

Panicking, the driver lost control, and the truck veered left, mounting the road divider before entering the opposite lane, the police official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and no other vehicles were involved. However, the pickup truck sustained damages due to the crash.

Police have issued a summons notice to the driver under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (LN 166/59) for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.