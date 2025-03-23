PAPAR, March 23 — Two lorry drivers died after being hit by a car while changing a tyre on the shoulder of the Pan Borneo Highway at Kilometre 9, Jalan Lama Papar-Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

The victims, aged 26 and 62, died at the scene around 2 pm due to severe injuries sustained in the crash.

“While the victim was attempting to change the tyre, a friend who is also a lorry driver stopped at the location to assist him,” Papar district police chief Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka was quoted saying by The Star.

A 23-year-old driver lost control of his car while travelling from Kota Kinabalu towards Kimanis and crashed into both men.

The victims’ bodies were taken to the Papar Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem examination.

The driver and passenger of the Proton Saga involved in the accident sustained minor injuries and received treatment at Papar Hospital.