KUALA NERUS, March 23 — Police have confirmed that a torpedo-shaped metal object found at Pantai Seberang Takir here today is not an unexploded projectile.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said they received a call from a member of the public at around 7.30am, reporting the discovery of a 2.7-metre-long object resembling a missile.

“Checks by the bomb disposal unit at the scene found that the 70-kilogramme object, which had extensive wiring, is a marine research device estimated to be worth RM1 million,” he said when met here.

Azli said tests confirmed the object was free from hazardous radiation.

“We are tracking down the owner of the object, believed to have been carried ashore by waves. There are no markings indicating it belongs to a company. We believe it is the property of a local university,” he added. — Bernama