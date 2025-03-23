SEGAMAT, March 23 — Two sets of Electric Train Service (ETS) trains are expected to arrive in April and will be operational by August this year after going through necessary trials.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke added that the ETS was an achievement in the country’s rail histroy as it ran along the entire length of the country, from the Malaysia-Thailand border in the north to the Malaysia-Singapore border in the south.

“Two trains from China with eight sets being put together in Batu Gajah, Perak will complete the southern route of the line, following the start of the ETS service at Segamat station in Johor on March 15.

“... we don’t have to wait for all 10 sets to start operating, we will use whichever set that is completed. For Gemas to Johor Bahru there will be three phases — Phase 1 till Segamat, Phase 2 till Kluang, Phase 3 till JB Sentral,” he said at a media conference after conducting a working visit by travelling on the ETS from KL Sentral to Segamat Station, Johor and distributing bubur lambuk to passengers at the Segamat Station here today.

He also shared that the ETS would offer business class, which was more premium to provide comfort to passengers.

In a related development, he said RM300,000 in allocation has been approved for the Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) to build a bridge connecting Segamat Station to the bus terminal, which would begin after Hari Raya Aifilfitri and will be completed by October. — Bernama