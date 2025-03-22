KOTA BHARU, March 22 — Young individuals who are neither influencers nor entrepreneurs have been found living lavish lifestyles, owning luxury vehicles such as Mustangs and BMWs despite having no apparent source of income, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He noted that this is not a new phenomenon and has been uncovered through previous successful operations.

“Investigations have revealed that some of them are involved in drug, firearm, and contraband smuggling activities across the Kelantan-Thailand border,” he told Bernama today.

He explained that Kelantan has long been a key route for smuggling syndicates, particularly for methamphetamine, heroin, and yaba pills, which are brought in from Thailand for nationwide trafficking.

These syndicates also smuggle firearms and various contraband items, including livestock such as cattle, he added.

“The Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Branch and the Internal Security and Public Order Department have intensified border controls.

“They conduct continuous intelligence operations to dismantle syndicates that exploit youngsters,” he said.

He reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone involved, including those operating under the guise of legitimate businesses.

“We do not want Kelantan to remain a major transit point for drug and firearm syndicates,” he emphasised.

He noted that while several major arrests have been made, it is believed that some networks are still operating covertly, taking advantage of border vulnerabilities. — Bernama