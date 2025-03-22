SIBU, March 22 — The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) had to halt the operations of four of its water treatment plants due to the critical flood situation and river water levels.

Its director, Awang Mohammad Fadillah Awang Redzuan, in a statement said that the affected plants are the Song water treatment plant (WTP) and Beguang WTP in the Kapit Division, as well as the Nanga Dap WTP and Kanowit WTP in the Sibu Division.

“Our teams in every section will continue to monitor the situation at the WTPs from time to time,” he said.

He also expressed Sarawak JBALB’s commitment to continue providing the best service to the people.

Meanwhile, he said that other WTPs throughout Sarawak are still operating as usual. The public can contact the Sarawak JBALB call centre at 082-262211 for any complaints and inquiries related to water supply disruptions. — Bernama