KUALA TERENGGANU, March 21 — The Terengganu government has banned all street music performances or busking during the last 10 nights of Ramadan.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the ban, in effect from yesterday until March 30, aims to honour and preserve the sanctity of the last 10 nights of Ramadan.

“This directive has been communicated to all owners of business premises and supermarkets that host busking performances across Terengganu.

“In addition, letters have been sent to all organisers of Ramadan bazaars, moreh festivals, and Aidilfitri bazaars throughout the state,” he said when contacted today.

Wan Sukairi said any party found violating the regulation would face legal action by the local authorities (PBT).

Previously, Terengganu had mandated that all street music performances could only be held after tarawih prayers, with song selections limited to religious themes.

Additionally, only male singers were allowed to perform, while women were strictly prohibited from participating in such activities. — Bernama