KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A Rohingya grass cutter, known online as “Ariff Aiman,” was charged in the Muar Sessions Court today with the alleged rape of a teenage girl two months prior.

The accused, Mohamad Osman Boshor, 29, a UNHCR cardholder, entered a plea of not guilty when the charges were presented before Judge Nariman Badruddin.

Accordinig to the New Straits Times, the father of three is accused of raping a 17-year-old in Batu Pahat between 12.15 pm and 1.00 am on January 29.

The offence falls under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and whipping upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, the accused lured the victim by employing a fake name and another person’s photo on social media.

The teenage girl, believing the online persona to be genuine, then kept chatting with the accused.

On the day of the alleged crime, the accused travelled from Muar to Batu Pahat via an e-hailing service to meet the victim. He then allegedly forced her to have sex by threatening to publish photos and videos of her if she did not comply.

The incident came to light after the victim confided in a friend, who then alerted a teacher.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Diyana Najihah Muhamed Faruzi handled the prosecution, while the accused appeared without legal representation.

Mohamad Osman was denied bail for being a flight risk.

The court then scheduled April 25 for document submission and the appointment of a lawyer.