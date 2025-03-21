KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A new Ipsos survey reveals that 77 per cent of Malaysians report being happy, surpassing the global average of 71 per cent.

The survey, conducted across 30 countries, found that happiness levels in Malaysia were higher than those in developed Asian nations like Japan and South Korea.

India led the rankings with the highest happiness levels at 88 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 79 per cent and Thailand at 79 per cent.

Singapore was below Malaysia at 73 per cent, with Japan and South Korea recording lower happiness levels at 60 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

“While Malaysians cite financial situation, housing/living conditions and the job as their key concerns in life, this does not paint a complete picture of their well-being.

“Malaysians maintain a positive outlook on life despite these challenges,” said Atticus Poon, research manager at Ipsos Public Affairs.

Financial concerns remain a significant issue, with Malaysians ranking job security, housing conditions, and financial stability as their top worries.

Despite these challenges, 59 per cent of Malaysians believe their lives will improve in the next five years, higher than the global optimism rate of 53 per cent.

The survey also highlighted that Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, tend to report higher happiness levels than developed economies in the region.

The focus on appreciation and emotional connection suggests that non-material factors play a strong role in their overall well-being.

The findings were released ahead of the International Day of Happiness, celebrated annually on March 20.