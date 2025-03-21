KLUANG, March 21 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has granted students affected by the floods and staying at schools converted into temporary relief centres (PPS) the flexibility to attend classes without wearing uniforms, as most of them do not have the school attire with them.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said the leeway was given to ensure their attendance at school and not to burden their parents.

She said the leeway also applies to students not directly affected by the floods but who were unable to wear their uniforms due to persistent heavy rain preventing their clothes from drying.

She told this to reporters when visiting the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kencana, Simpang Renggam today.

According to Fadhlina, continuous heavy rain over the past few days led to the closure of seven schools in Johor on Friday, three each in Johor Bahru and Kota Tinggi, and one in Pasir Gudang, while 47 schools have been converted into relief centres (PPS).

“As of now, 886 students have been reported to beat the PPS in Johor, with Pontian district recording the highest number of schools used as relief centres, totalling 13,” she added. — Bernama