MELAKA, March 21 — A man was killed while five others, including a woman, were injured in a fire at a two-storey house in Lorong Bandar Hilir 3, here, early today.

Melaka Senior Fire Officer II (Operations) Commander Suhaimi Atan said 20 personnel from the Melaka Tengah and Padang Temu fire and rescue stations were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.58am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, they found a two-storey permanent house was about 70 per cent consumed by fire and all the victims were on the upper floor.

“One victim managed to get out of the house while four others were rescued by the fire team and a 59-year-old male victim who was trapped was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers,” he said in a statement here today.

Suhaimi said the five injured victims were four men, aged between 50 and 76 years, and a 38-year-old Chinese citizen woman.

He said three vehicles, namely a Kia Picanto, a Honda Accord car and a Mercedes Benz van, were also destroyed in the fire.

The fire-fighting operation was completed at 6.27am and all the injured victims were sent to the Melaka Hospital for treatment, he said. — Bernama