KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Malaysian Parliament Caucus for Palestine has “strongly condemned” Israel’s violation of the ceasefire, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 436 Palestinians, including 183 children, since attacks on Gaza resumed early Tuesday morning.

In a statement today, the caucus’ chairman, Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, said Israel’s actions were “not merely attacks, but a massacre and an ongoing escalation of war crimes against the Palestinian people,” as well as humanitarian efforts, United Nations (UN) agencies, and aid workers.

He also condemned the attack on the United Nations Office for Project Services (Unops) facility in central Gaza, which killed a foreign humanitarian worker and critically injured five others.

According to him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement that these attacks are “just the beginning” clearly reveals Israel’s true intentions.

“They are not seeking peace, but destruction,” he said in the statement.

The caucus is therefore calling for immediate international action to put an end to these crimes, including halting all military aid to Israel, as no country should be funding war crimes.

Syed Ibrahim also urged international intervention to end the blockade on Gaza and ensure the unhindered delivery of food, water, and medical aid.

Furthermore, he stressed that Israeli war criminals must be brought to justice under international law.

He added that mere condemnation is not enough.

“Now is the time for action. The world must stand against this massacre and stand with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle for freedom, justice, and dignity,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed that it had launched its largest airstrike on Gaza since the ceasefire with Hamas came into effect on January 19, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

So far, at least 436 people have been killed and more than 670 injured in the renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Tuesday, effectively dismantling the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. — Bernama