PUTRAJAYA, March 19 —The government will impose strict monitoring and stringent security conditions on the 15 Palestinian nationals who will be relocated to the country.

Madani government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had informed the Cabinet of the matter during today’s meeting.

According to Fahmi, security agencies will monitor the movements of all 15 Palestinian nationals, and they will be subject to strict conditions regarding their activities in Malaysia.

“They are not here (Malaysia) yet, but the review process on various aspects is underway,” he said at the weekly press conference today.

Fahmi explained that the process of bringing in the 15 individuals aligns with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) decision to relocate 380 Palestinians- formerly detained by Israel-to several member countries.

“Around 380 detainees were released but not allowed to return to Palestine. Therefore, several countries, such as Qatar and Turkiye, agreed to take in 100 Palestinian nationals each, while Malaysia accepted 15,” he said.

Yesterday, Mohamad said Malaysia was ready to accept 15 former Palestinian detainees released by Israel as part of the conditions for the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

He said Malaysia has long participated in and supported Palestine’s struggle for independence, and this decision is seen as appropriate without placing any burden on the country.

According to Mohamad, all 15 individuals have been detained by Israel for 20 to 30 years without trial. — Bernama