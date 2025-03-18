SEREMBAN, March 18 — Malaysia is ready to accept 15 Palestinian freedom fighters released by Israel as part of the conditions for the Gaza ceasefire agreement, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said Malaysia has long participated in and supported Palestine’s struggle for independence, and this decision is seen as appropriate without placing any burden on the country.

According to Mohamad, all 15 fighters, who have been detained by Israel for 20 to 30 years without trial, will not be allowed to return to Palestine upon their release.

“We are participating in peace efforts as part of the ceasefire deal initiated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the Khatam al-Quran event organised by the Negeri Sembilan Women’s Organisation (NSWO), the Welfare Association of Wives of Negeri Sembilan Elected Representatives and Senior Officials (Pekerti NS), and Pertiwi Negeri Sembilan here today.

Mohamad, who is also Rembau MP, said negotiations are currently ongoing, and a team has been sent to identify those who will be brought to Malaysia, with their resettlement location to be determined later.

“Perhaps soon, once the documentation is completed, we expect to bring them here. We will follow the same template as when Syrian refugees were brought in at the beginning of the Syrian war. They have now become part of Malaysia’s peaceful society,” he said.

Meanwhile, he urged Malaysians not to misinterpret or have negative perceptions about the move to accept the 15 Palestinian fighters, as this is part of fulfilling an international responsibility.

“The Humanitarian Trust Fund for Palestinians has already raised RM99 million, which shows that our people are generous and compassionate. So what is accepting 15 people compared to that?” he added. — Bernama