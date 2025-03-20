JOHOR BARU, March 20 — The Johor government will not compromise with any party that takes lightly or delays the implementation of flood mitigation projects in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today.

He said the Irrigation and Drainage Department has been instructed to expedite these projects to minimise the risk of recurring floods.

“I will ensure that all planned initiatives are carried out immediately for the well-being and safety of the people of Johor.

“The flood situation remains concerning. According to the latest reports, 1,015 victims from 299 families have been evacuated to 11 temporary relief centres (PPS) in three affected districts, namely Johor Baru, Kulai and Pontian,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz visited flood victims at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mutiara here, accompanied by Johor Baru district officer Ahmad Nazir Mohd Nasir and Johor Baru mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad. They also inspected the condition of rivers in the affected areas.

The Menteri Besar also urged the public to remain vigilant and comply with authorities’ directives to ensure smooth flood management in the state. — Bernama