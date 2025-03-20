GEORGE TOWN, March 20 — The first Madani affordable housing project for new talents, known as Rumah Mampu Milik Bakat Baru Madani, in Penang will be officially launched at the end of April, according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the planning permission application for the project was submitted in late January, and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) approved it in less than 40 days.

“The first phase of the project will be in Seberang Jaya, and the majority of the other phases will be in Bandar Cassia in Batu Kawan,” he told a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

Chow said the expedited approval for planning permission was granted with the hope of launching the project this month.

“I was informed that the launch is scheduled for the end of April as the developer needs time to meet the requirements under the planning approval,” he said.

This category of Madani affordable housing is part of the state government’s efforts to attract and retain talent in Penang.

Chow said the availability of such housing would serve as an incentive for professionals to work in the state.

“Penang faces a talent shortage, so we want to encourage people from outside to come and work here,” he said.

Under the Rumah Mampu Milik Bakat Baru Madani project, a total of 38,000 units will be built in Penang over a period of 10 years.

Chow said the units, priced between RM225,000 and RM420,000 each, are targeted at graduates and those working in the industrial sector.

A majority of the units will be constructed using the modular industrialised building system (IBS).

“A factory will be built to fabricate the components for the modular IBS, and it will take about one to two years to complete the factory,” he said.

He added that the first few blocks of the project would be constructed using conventional methods pending the factory’s completion.

“Once the factory is completed, the remaining units will be built entirely using IBS,” he said.