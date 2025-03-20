KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers visited Sapura Energy Bhd’s (SEB) office at Menara PNB in Jalan Tun Razak today in relation to the two investigations involving the company, the oil and gas services provider said.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, SEB said it is fully cooperating with the agency and will provide the necessary information to support MACC’s inquiries.

“As a responsible publicly listed entity, we remain committed to upholding strong standards of corporate governance, transparency, and integrity in all our activities,” it added.

SEB also assured its stakeholders that the business operations are continuing as usual.

“Recognising the importance of keeping stakeholders informed, we will provide further updates as appropriate should there be any significant developments,” it said.

The statement follows news reports on March 17 that the MACC has opened two probes into alleged bribery and fund misappropriation involving SEB. — Bernama