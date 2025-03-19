KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Corporate figure Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din has been appointed as the new chairman of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) for the 2025-2028 session effective Feb 2.

According to MACC website, the appointment is effective for a period of three years until Feb 1, 2028.

The announcement of the appointment was made by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki in a meeting with Mohamad Salim at the Prime Minister’s Office, Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, yesterday.

Also present was MACC Policy, Planning and Research Division director Rasidah Abdul Karim.

According to MACC, Mohamad Salim’s appointment was with the consent of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia and on the advice of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in accordance with the provisions of Section 13 of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694).

The main role of ACAB is to advise the MACC on strategies, policies and any matters related to the problem of corruption in the country.

The chief commissioner of MACC is appointed as an ex-officio member of ACAB as provided under Section 13(2)(b) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama