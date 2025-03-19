PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has completed providing his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for today.

He was seen leaving the MACC headquarters at 4.35 pm after arriving at 9.57 am on the fourth day of questioning. The statement-taking process lasted over six hours.

The Bera MP is currently under investigation for corruption and money laundering. It allegedly involves the expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure as Prime Minister between August 2021 and November 2022.

The investigation is being conducted under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Last Monday, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said several new files had been opened regarding the investigation into Ismail Sabri following newly gathered intelligence and information by the graftbusters.

He added that several issues still needed to be discussed with the former Prime Minister.

On March 3, Azam said Ismail Sabri was a suspect in a corruption and money laundering investigation following a MACC raid. They discovered RM170 million in cash in various currencies and 16 kilograms of gold bars in a safe house. — Bernama