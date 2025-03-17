PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — The process of recording Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement to assist in the investigation into a corruption and money laundering case linked to the former prime minister will resume tomorrow at 10 am.

The vehicle carrying the Bera MP was seen leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at 4.30 pm after spending seven hours giving his statement.

According to an MACC source, the statement recording process took longer as investigators had to review various documents and obtain further statements.

The source said investigating officers required time to record Ismail Sabri’s statement on several key matters, including project approvals during his administration and his declared assets.

The investigation focused on documents related to the procurement and expenditure of funds for government promotional and publicity activities during Ismail Sabri’s tenure from August 2021 to November 2022, the source added.

Ismail Sabri arrived at the MACC headquarters at 9.52 am today, marking his fourth visit to give his statement.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On March 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the case, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in various currencies and 16 kg of gold bars in a ‘safehouse’ during a raid. — Bernama