PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has once again postponed his session with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which was originally scheduled for today.

The New Straits Times reported that the Bera Member of Parliament was due to have his statement recorded for the fifth time, but the session has now been rescheduled for tomorrow.

An MACC source informed the English daily that the questioning will take place tomorrow, although the exact time has not yet been confirmed. The source also stated that Ismail Sabri would not be attending today’s session, but no further details on the matter were provided.