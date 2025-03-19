SEREMBAN, March 19 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced a daycare assistant to 10 months in prison and fined her RM20,000, in default 20 months in jail, for physically abusing four children, aged between five and six, last year.

In separate proceedings, Judges Dharmafikri Abu Adam and Datin Surita Budin sentenced the accused, Puteri Nurin Amalina Ahmad Daud, 20, to 10 months in prison for each of the four charges, to run concurrently from the date of her arrest on Sept 5, 2024.

Additionally, the court imposed a two-year good behaviour bond on the accused, with a surety of RM2,000 from a family member.

She was further ordered to complete 120 hours of community service over six months for each of the four charges, to be carried out consecutively after serving her prison sentence.

Surita also directed her to attend counselling sessions with a Social Welfare Department officer to help manage her anger.

According to the charges, Puteri Nurin Amalina, who was responsible for the care of the children, pressed a heated metal spoon onto their arms, causing burns, as punishment at a daycare centre in August 2024.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

Case facts revealed that the act was intended as punishment after the children took snacks from the daycare centre without permission.

Her lawyer pleaded for a lighter sentence, citing that she was a first-time offender from a low-income family and regretted her actions.

The court also heard that she had skills in baking and hoped to pursue vocational training after serving her sentence.

However, state prosecution director, Ku Hayati Ku Haron, requested an appropriate punishment, stressing the severity of the offence.

“Pressing a hot spoon against a child over snacks is excessive. We all know children naturally enjoy eating,” she said. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).



