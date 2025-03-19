KUCHING, March 19 — The Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) programme continues to see strong international interest, with China emerging as the top applicant country over the past two months, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said while the programme was previously dominated by applicants from the United States, Europe, and Singapore, recent trends indicate a significant rise in applications from China.

“In addition to China, we are also seeing encouraging numbers from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore,” he said at a press conference on the What About Kuching (WAK) Festival 2025, here yesterday.

He emphasised that his ministry reviews S-MM2H applications every month and strictly assesses each case, rejecting those that do not meet the programme’s criteria.

“Some applications are denied because we believe the applicants may not be suitable, either due to health concerns or questionable backgrounds.

“We do not want this programme to be misused by individuals involved in illicit activities such as money laundering, prostitution, or fraud.”

Abdul Karim also revealed that last year alone, 560 applications were received, marking a sharp increase compared to the period between 2007 and 2019.

“This clearly demonstrates the growing confidence of foreign nationals in Sarawak as a preferred destination for a second home.

“Compared to other Malaysian states, Sarawak has recorded the highest surge in applications and interest in the S-MM2H programme,” he added.

He also announced that starting this year, Sarawak has full authority over permits and licensing for S-MM2H agents, streamlining the programme’s administration.

“Previously, all applications had to go through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac), but this power has now been transferred to the Sarawak government,” he said.

He added that effective January 1 this year, all S-MM2H applicants are required to place a fixed deposit of RM500,000.

“The previous requirement was RM150,000 per individual, but now it has been increased to RM500,000 per family,” he said. — The Borneo Post