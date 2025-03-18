PETALING JAYA, March 18 — Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim has officially announced his candidacy for the top position in PKR Youth during the upcoming party elections.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the Youth deputy chief explained that his decision was made to strengthen the youth wing further while encouraging a regeneration process from the grassroots level.

“Insya-Allah, I am offering myself as a candidate for PKR Youth chief and hope to be given the opportunity to lead,” he said.

Muhammad Kamil, who also serves as the political secretary to the Minister of Finance, made the announcement at the Majlis Iftar Perdana Semarak Angkatan Muda Keadilan yesterday.

He emphasised that, as a party that upholds democracy, anyone eligible has the right to contest in the PKR elections.