KUALA TERENGGANU, March 17 — The public is urged to report any religious figures or teachers involved in criminal activities or misconduct to enable appropriate action to be taken.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said such reports would also allow the suspension or revocation of their teaching credentials if they are found guilty of any offence.

“If these individuals misuse their knowledge and the trust of the community... if any criminal wrongdoing arises, I hope the public will come forward and file a report. I believe the police will conduct a fair investigation.

“Should they be convicted, their credentials would certainly be suspended. This is why I urge the public to report such cases, as revoking credentials without a conviction is difficult,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He was commenting on a recent case involving a religious teacher linked to the assault of a teenage boy in Kajang, Selangor.

Mohd Na’im also expressed hope that religious figures would uphold good character and conduct, serving as role models for the community.

Meanwhile, he called on media production houses and practitioners to adhere to the Guidelines for Censorship of Islamic Broadcasting Materials issued in 2015.

“JAKIM (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) is responsible for educating and issuing guidelines. These guidelines are provided to media practitioners and production teams to ensure compliance when producing dramas.

“JAKIM and other religious agencies remain in constant communication. If there are any violations, JAKIM will collaborate with relevant authorities to provide the necessary information,” he said in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the drama series Bidaah. — Bernama



