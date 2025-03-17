IPOH, March 17 — Police have urged the public not to be alarmed over masked men seen carrying weapons at the Politeknik Ungku Omar this morning, saying they were part of a counter-terrorism training exercise.

The small-scale drill involved the 69 Commando unit from the Special Operations Command (PGK) along with various security and emergency agencies.

“The public is advised not to panic or spread inaccurate speculation regarding this incident and exercise,” said Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

The exercise, called Ex Kurung, was designed to test the preparedness of security forces in handling hostage situations.

The simulated scenario involved an armed group taking a lecturer and several students hostage.

Security vehicles, medical teams, and a Police Air Wing helicopter were deployed as part of the operation.

The police said such drills are crucial to maintaining public safety and ensuring effective crisis response.