KOTA KINABALU, March 17 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor defended the capability of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus government in administering and managing the state effectively.

Hajiji stressed that the government he leads had not failed in fulfilling its responsibilities and duties as the ruling administration, despite being accused by the opposition of being a “failed government.”

He opined that such accusations were merely perceptions from parties or groups who disliked the GRS-PH Plus government and refused to accept the fact that the current administration had achieved numerous accomplishments.

“We have done a lot, but some claim that the GRS government has failed. In reality, the GRS government has not failed, how can it be considered a failure when we are managing this state well?

“We have increased our revenue, implemented development and provided assistance to the people. We have also enhanced support for students across Sabah, from Form Five and Form Six all the way to the university level.

“Likewise with Petronas, we successfully signed an agreement with the company, and that is one of our achievements. If we were incapable of governing, none of this would have been possible.

“If we are deemed a failed government, that is merely the perception of those who dislike us,” he said during the breaking of fast ceremony with the Chief Minister, organized by Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Sukau Division at the Tun Juhar Mosque compound in Sukau, Kinabatangan, on Saturday.

Also present were the State Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif; Assistant State Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Isnin Haji Aliasnih; Assistant State Minister of Rural Development, Datuk Samad Jamri; chairman of the Sabah Housing and Town Development Board (LPPB), Datuk Masiung Banah; chairman of the Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB), Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin; nominated assemblyman Datuk Jaffari Waliam; and Gagasan Rakyat Sukau Division chief Datuk Juhari Janan.

Hajiji, who is also the president of Gagasan Rakyat, said he is confident that with what the government is doing today, the people will once again give their mandate to GRS-PH Plus, including winning the Sukau State Assembly seat in the upcoming 17th State Election.

“We are not like other leaders who love to slander and make all sorts of claims but do nothing. They only speak empty words and lie to the people all the time.

“I urge the people in Sukau not to believe the lies spread by certain leaders or groups. We want Sabah to continue progressing, and for that reason, we need to support GRS-PH Plus,” he said.

He added that the people should place their trust in the GRS-PH Plus government in the upcoming state election and believe that the coalition will win.

“We are fair to all ethnicities and communities, regardless of their background. God willing, if given the opportunity, we will continue our planned progress through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Roadmap, including in Sukau, Lamag and Kuamut in Kinabatangan.

“Let us forget the past and try this new path instead. God willing, we will achieve the progress we have envisioned. Let’s strengthen our unity and bring change to Sukau, Lamag and Kuamut,” he said.

Speaking to the media afterward, the Chief Minister reiterated his confidence in Gagasan Rakyat and the current government’s component parties, believing they have achieved the best results during their time in power.

He also expressed optimism that the people would give his administration the chance to continue developing and bringing various economic benefits and well-being to the people of Sabah.

Regarding Sukau, which currently holds the status of a sub-district, Hajiji voiced his belief that the area would develop even further through the administration of the new Sub-District Office, particularly in the tourism sector, which is a key driver of the local economy.

At the event, Hajiji presented contributions to underprivileged groups, school bags to students, wheelchairs from the Social Welfare Department to recipients, and SMJ house keys to eligible recipients.

He also received membership forms from the former deputy chairman of Sabah Perikatan Nasional, Aksyah Nasrah, along with 11 former branch leaders of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — The Borneo Post