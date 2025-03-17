KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil yesterday announced his candidacy for the party’s vice- president post in the party elections in May.

The Communications Minister and Lembah Pantai MP said the decision was made after discussions with several party leaders and colleagues.

“After careful assessment and discussions, I found there is room for me to contribute to the party. This decision also came after consulting with the Lembah Pantai division and grassroots members during my visits to various states.

“When the time comes, insya-Allah, I will submit my nomination,” he told reporters after distributing dates and ‘bubur lambuk’ during his visit to the Bazaria Ramadan Bazaar in Pantai Dalam here yesterday.

Fahmi said he and his team would develop a different strategy to ensure victory in the party elections.

“Contests within PKR are family affairs. We strive to compete in a healthy manner and avoid negative elements. This is also the message from our President (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim).

“For my team and me, we will offer our best ideas because PKR is a forward-thinking party. Members want to see what new ideas we can bring, alongside the efforts and initiatives of the leadership,” he said.

Fahmi is the latest party leader to announce his candidacy for the post.

He joins four incumbents seeking to retain their positions, namely Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Nurul Izzah Anwar. —Bernama