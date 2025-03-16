KOTA BHARU, March 16 — A second sinkhole has appeared at Kilometre 78 of Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing near Kampung Jekjok early this morning, just seven metres from the previous incident.

Gua Musang police chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo, said the road has been completely closed to all vehicles following advice from the Public Works Department (JKR).

“The sinkhole, located on the Gua Musang-bound lane towards Cameron Highlands, is estimated to be five metres deep,” he said when contacted tonight.

He advised motorists travelling to Cameron Highlands or Ipoh to use alternative routes via Gua Musang-Sungai Koyan-Ringlet-Tapah-Ipoh or Gua Musang-Sungai Koyan-Ringlet-Cameron Highlands.

The police have urged road users to exercise caution and stay updated on repair works. — Bernama