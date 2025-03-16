KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Police shot dead a 33-year-old man believed to be actively involved in armed robbery in Besut, Terengganu, early this morning.

The suspect, a Terengganu native, was spotted behaving suspiciously while driving a Ford Ranger four-wheel drive along Jalan Seberang Jertih, Kuala Besut.

Berita Harian reported a source as saying that a Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) team identified the vehicle during Operation Laras (Op Laras).

“As the vehicle approached the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) base in Gong Kedak, police stopped it for inspection.

“The suspect suddenly opened fire multiple times, forcing officers to return fire in self-defence.

“Once the situation was under control, police checked the vehicle and found the suspect unconscious,” the source reportedly told the national daily today.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun with a loaded magazine on the driver’s side floor.

Police also found a black package believed to contain drugs and another package suspected to be methamphetamines.

Initial investigations revealed the suspect had seven prior criminal records and had previously been arrested for firearm smuggling, robbery, and drug-related offences.

His crimes were mainly committed in Kelantan, including in Pasir Puteh and Pasir Mas.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Terengganu Police Contingent and the Forensic Unit.

It is understood that Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin will hold a press conference on the incident soon.