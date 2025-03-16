KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — A Malaysia Airlines flight from Manila to Kuala Lumpur was forced to return to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) yesterday afternoon following a suspected engine fire, possibly caused by a bird strike.

Flight MH705 landed safely with no reported injuries, according to passengers.

Social media posts from those on board described the incident, with one user, @dasunhegoda, sharing an image on X showing flames coming from an engine mid-flight.

“The engine failed shortly after take-off,” he claimed, while also commending the pilots and cabin crew for their professionalism.

Malaysia Airlines later responded: “We are relieved to hear that you are safe and truly appreciate your understanding during such a difficult situation.”

Meanwhile, another passenger, Adely Kassim, wrote on Facebook that he noticed a “flicker of lights” but was initially unaware of the fire.

“The vibration felt was not normal though,” he added, confirming that the aircraft returned safely to Manila.

Filipino aviation news platform Aviation Updates Philippines shared a video that appeared to show flames and smoke coming from the aircraft’s left engine, attributing the issue to a suspected bird strike.

Malaysia Airlines has yet to issue an official statement, while Malaysia Aviation Group has also been contacted for further comment on the incident.