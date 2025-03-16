KUCHING, March 16 — A 70-year-old forklift driver was killed after an apparent workplace accident at a factory in Pending Industrial Estate here yesterday afternoon.

Kuching district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, in a statement last night, said the incident was reported by the factory at around 4pm and a team from the Bintawa police station was dispatched to the scene.

“The local man was found unconscious, pinned between pallet stacks and the forklift’s fork, which had hit his left chest.

“Paramedics at the scene confirmed that the man had died at the scene,” he added.

Mohd Farhan urged the public not to speculate about this incident, in order to respect the sensitivities of the deceased’s family.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Bintawa police station chief SM Siti Mariam Hamid at 016-4661345, Bintawa police station at 082-335930 or visit visit the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post