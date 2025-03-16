KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will launch its campaign machinery for the Ayer Kuning state by-election on April 5.

Perak BN and Umno chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad told Utusan Malaysia that the coalition would also announce its candidate during the event.

“The launch and candidate announcement will coincide with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration with Tapah MP Datuk Seri M. Saravanan,” he was quoted as saying today.

Speaking at the Meriah Beraya Sejahtera Bersama programme at Dewan Kampung Dato Kamaruddin in Bidor today, Saarani urged the Opposition to refrain from using the “UMDAP” narrative, referring to Uumno’s collaboration with DAP in the unity government, which has been a point of criticism.

He noted that Bersatu and PAS had previously worked with DAP, adding that BN could similarly describe their past cooperation as “Bersadap,” referring to the partnership between Bersatu, PAS, and DAP.

“In 2008, Razman (Zakaria) and Idris (Ahmad) supported PAS-DAP cooperation to form the Perak government.

“In 2018, Datuk Peja (Ahmad Faizal Azumu) and Tun Dr Mahathir established the Pakatan Harapan government under what could also be called ‘Bersadap’,” he said.

Saarani also rejected claims that appointing 26 Umno and Pakatan Harapan political representatives as Special Officers to the Menteri Besar in Opposition-held state constituencies denied Perikatan Nasional (PN) representatives their rights.

“The allocation for these Special Officers is for the people. The Opposition has not highlighted that I have also increased constituency service centre funding from RM7,000 to RM10,000 per month.

“Of this, RM7,000 is allocated for centre management, while the remaining RM3,000 can be used for festive aid and community events, but they do not mention this in their campaign,” he said.