SHAH ALAM, March 15 — Selangor police have arrested seven suspects, including two women, on suspicion of being involved in an online fraud syndicate offering part-time jobs.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the arrests were made by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, with the assistance of social media analysis experts.

Police also seized seven laptops and 12 mobile phones of various brands, a router, a set of keys and a home access card.

“Preliminary investigation found that the suspects were believed to be working as call centre operators at the second level, where they instruct victims to complete certain tasks in exchange for a 20 per cent return.

“The tasks were assigned through a link via the Telegram app, targeting victims from Hong Kong,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hussein said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for offering non-existent jobs online. —Bernama