KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) has not yet decided whether to contest in the upcoming 17th Sabah state election.

PCS president Tan Sri Anifah Aman told Buletin TV3 that as a component of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), the party is currently focused on supporting the coalition in the election.

“Our role in PCS is to support GRS. Seat allocation is not the priority — winning is. There’s no point in me winning if the party loses.

“So, even if there are no seats, it’s not an issue. I have served as an MP, a minister, and a senator before.

“We are grateful to God. If I can still contribute, I will. If not, I’ll say thank you,” he was quoted as saying after attending an Invest Sabah Berhad iftar event in Kota Kinabalu last night.

Anifah, a former Kimanis MP, has also yet to decide whether to contest in Bongawan, where he ran in previous state election in the 2020.

GRS also comprises Gagasan Rakyat, PHRS, PBS, STAR, SAPP, LDP, and Usno.