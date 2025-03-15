KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said today that his aides have identified and handed over two teenagers suspected of involvement in the recent fire incident at a playground in Jinjang Baru.

He took to Facebook to say that the individuals, aged 14 and 17, were found with the help of public information and are now under police investigation.

Earlier this week, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said that a fire had severely damaged a playground at a housing estate in Jinjang Baru, causing an estimated six-figure loss.

“The slide tube and rubber flooring were completely destroyed, while the EPDM flooring melted due to the fire. The incident resulted in an estimated loss of RM100,000.

“Such irresponsible actions not only cause losses to the authorities but also inconvenience the community, especially children who use these facilities,” DBKL said in a statement on Thursday.

Lim had offered a RM500 reward prior to the arrests for anyone providing credible information on the March 11 incident.

It is understood that witnesses previously reported seeing a group of around 10 children, aged between 10 and 15, at the scene when the fire broke out.

Just two hours after Lim’s initial appeal for leads, his aides, known as Lai and Hong, successfully located the two suspects in a Jinjang Selatan squatter area.

They were subsequently surrendered to the police, he added.

In the same Facebook post, Lim also pledged to seek funding for repairs to restore the playground for community use.