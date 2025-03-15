KOTA KINABALU, March 15 — The Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry is taking a firm stance on the recent viral incident involving the harassment of a sea turtle at Manukan Island.

Its minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew said the ministry has taken strict action under the Parks Enactment 1984 (Amendment 2024) by issuing compound notices to five individuals involved in the incident, as well as to the company responsible.

“The actions of those seen in the video are irresponsible and go against the principles of marine conservation that the Sabah government strongly upholds.

“We urge all tour operators to take greater responsibility in ensuring that both tourists and their staff comply with the established guidelines and regulations,” she said in a statement today.

Liew said awareness and adherence to these regulations are crucial to preserving the marine ecosystem for future generations.

“The Sabah government remains committed to environmental conservation and will not compromise when it comes to enforcing wildlife and ecosystem protection laws, whether inside or outside designated park areas,” the statement read.

In the videos, which lasted 31 seconds and 1 minute 4 seconds respectively, divers were seen disturbing the turtle while diving in what is believed to be the waters around Manukan Island. — Bernama