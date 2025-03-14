KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — More than 35,000 visitors are expected to attend Iftar @KL 2025, an annual mass breaking fast event organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac).

The event will be held on March 15, 16, 22, and 23 at Dataran Merdeka.

Hosted by Motac through the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN), in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the KL Food Truck Entrepreneur Association (KLFTEA), the programme aims to celebrate Ramadan by incorporating cultural elements and noble values. It also seeks to attract participation from city residents as well as tourists from both local and international communities.

JKKN director-general Mohd Amran Mohd Haris said that Iftar @KL is expected to become one of the key programmes in Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“The iconic location of Dataran Merdeka, with the presence of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building and foreign tourists throughout the year, makes it the best platform to showcase the culture of large-scale breaking fast events.

“Although the concept of open-air breaking fast brings a more festive atmosphere, rain poses a challenge. So, this year, we do not want to take risks and will provide tents to ensure the comfort of visitors,” he told Bernama recently.

Reflecting on the vibrant atmosphere of Iftar @KL in previous years, which gathered thousands of people breaking fast on the field and roads of Dataran Merdeka, Mohd Amran said that volunteers also play a crucial role in achieving the objectives of Iftar @KL.

He said volunteers serve as ambassadors of the Iftar @KL programme, which Motac is expected to elevate as part of a cultural tourism initiative in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“The goal is to instil noble values and a strong sense of identity in the community, especially among the younger generation, through gotong-royong (communal work) and volunteer programmes. Some may see Iftar @KL as just a breaking fast event, but beyond that, we aim to revive the spirit of volunteerism among the youth, including school students, university students, and young adults,” he said.

Mohd Amran added that they also hope to encourage the participation of international students from public and private higher education institutions as volunteers to strengthen their connection with the local community.

“In the past, foreign students were involved in volunteer programmes, particularly in the early years of the event, but their participation did not continue. Now, we are engaging with public and private universities to encourage their involvement again,” he said.

Meanwhile, a volunteer, Ain Tasnim Mat Yasim, 27, said that participating in the programme in previous years gave her a sense of fulfilment, as it allowed her to contribute to the community during the blessed month.

“I started volunteering for Iftar @KL in 2019. The exhaustion disappears when I see everyone sitting together, enjoying their meal with a smile, making all our efforts worthwhile.

“Through volunteering, I get to interact with people from different backgrounds, cultivate empathy, and gain valuable lessons,” said Ain Tasnim, who is once again volunteering for the Iftar @KL programme, to Bernama.

The President of the Malaysian Inspirational Leadership Foundation, Mark Yogaraj Kunasegaran, 36, described Iftar @KL as a platform that unites people from various races and backgrounds while fostering understanding and respect for cultural diversity.

“The programme creates a sense of togetherness when people from all walks of life, regardless of religion and ethnicity, gather to break fast. This event not only nurtures good values such as helping one another and practicing moderation but also strengthens the spirit of unity,” he said. — Bernama