JASIN, March 12 — A lecturer from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Jasin died in a road accident in Jalan Dato Mulia, here yesterday.

Jasin District police chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat said during the 12.30pm incident, the victim Hamdan Sulaiman, 34, whose last known address was Klebang Kecil, died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

“Preliminary investigation found that the victim, who was riding a motorcycle from the direction of Scientex Serkam Circle towards Bukit Kepok, collided with the rear of a lorry that suddenly made an U-turn when he had arrived at the scene.

“As a result of the crash, the victim was thrown onto the road while the truck driver, a 62-year-old man, suffered chest pain,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Unit of Jasin Hospital for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

He said members of the public who saw or have any information about the incident are urged to come forward to assist in the investigation or contact investigating officer Insp Marwan Shafiq Mohd Latfi at 011-11127533 or the Traffic Complaint Counter of the Jasin District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 06-529 2222 (extension 260). — Bernama