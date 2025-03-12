KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A 39-year-old man was killed after losing control of his car and colliding with a pickup truck yesterday evening.

According to Berita Harian, Sabak Bernam District Police Chief, Superintendent Md Yusof Ahmad, said the accident occurred at 5pm at KM 70 of Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan, with the victim pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim had been driving a Toyota Vios from Klang to Teluk Intan when the crash happened.

“At the scene, the driver is believed to have lost control, veering right past the road divider and into the opposite lane.

“At the same time, a Toyota Hilux carrying a husband and wife, aged 41 and 43, was unable to avoid a collision and crashed into the Toyota Vios,” he said, adding that the accident happened during rain.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward and contact Inspector Mohd Shaifuddin Mohd Nor at 017-6645812 to assist with the investigation.