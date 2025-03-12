IPOH, March 12 — Four policemen were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at KM 257 northbound of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Kuala Kangsar yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Heisham Harun said the incident, involving members of the Kedah police contingent, occurred at about 3 pm.

“All the victims were on their way back to the Kedah police contingent, but the rainy weather and slippery road conditions caused the vehicle to lose control, skid, and overturn,” he said when contacted yesterday.

However, he said there were no fatalities, with one victim admitted to the ward while the other three sustained only minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a call about the accident but were later informed by PLUS that the situation had been handled.

Earlier, PLUS, via a post on its @plustrafik X account, said that an accident occurred at 3.47 pm at KM257 northbound from Ipoh to Kuala Kangsar, blocking the left lane, but traffic remained under control and road users were advised to drive carefully. — Bernama