KUCHING, March 12 — Sarawak will impose a ban on goods vehicles during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period in line with the federal government’s initiative to ensure smoother traffic flow and road safety.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said the state is working with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to implement the restriction, with details to be announced soon.

“We are coordinating with JPJ, and they will issue the notice,” he told a press conference here today.

“On certain dates, yes. It has always been a practice.”

Lee was commenting on whether Sarawak would enforce the same ban as announced by federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Monday.

Loke had said goods vehicles would be prohibited from the roads for four days during Hari Raya Aidilfitri — on March 29 and 30, as well as April 5 and 6 — to ease traffic congestion and reduce accident risks caused by the mix of heavy vehicles and private cars.

JPJ will also conduct the 2025 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Ops nationwide from March 24 to April 8 to monitor and act against traffic violators.

Loke also said companies with vehicles involved in accidents would be audited to ensure compliance with road safety regulations, adding those that did not pass would see their operations suspended. — The Borneo Post