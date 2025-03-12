KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hosted members of the media at the Prime Minister’s Iftar with Media Practitioners event at Angkasapuri yesterday.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Anwar, who arrived around 6.45 pm dressed in a light blue Baju Melayu, took the time to engage with about 500 media practitioners attending the event.

During the gathering, the prime minister also presented TabungKasih@HAWANA contributions to 10 veteran media practitioners facing health challenges to assist them in preparing for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Tabung Kasih@HAWANA, established in conjunction with National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2023, is an initiative by the Communications Ministry and managed by Bernama, aimed at supporting media practitioners.

At the event, Anwar also launched the book Amanat Integriti dan Tatakelola: Malaysia MADANI, published by the Malaysian Institute of Integrity.

Following the iftar, the prime minister joined attendees in performing Maghrib prayers in congregation at Masjid Muhammadi in Angkasapuri.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Anwar said he had offered words of advice to the three Era FM radio presenters involved in the recent religious ceremony controversies.

During the meeting, the prime minister urged them to support the MADANI Government’s efforts in fostering unity while also addressing the issues that had arisen.

“I believe the media plays a crucial role in elevating the nation’s dignity and reputation. My gratitude goes to my friends and all parties involved in making last night’s event a success,” he said.

Anwar also took the opportunity to spend time with old acquaintances, journalists, and top executives from various print, online, television, and radio media agencies before performing the congregational Maghrib prayers. — Bernama